The Jefferson Exchange

Thurs 9:40 am | The care and keeping of your Pacific Northwest forests, in "A Forest of Your Own"

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 15, 2024 at 12:03 PM PDT

The book, "A Forest of Your Own: The Pacific Northwest Handbook of Ecological Forestry," by Seth Zuckerman and Kirk Hanson is a comprehensive guide to all things forest stewardry in the Pacific Northwest, covering topics from enhancing wildlife habitat, to protecting watersheds, to building resilience against forest fires and climate change, and everything in between. Co-author Seth Zuckerman joins the JX to discuss the book and an accompanying event on the topic of ecological forestry June 3, at 7 pm at the Northwest Nature Shop in Ashland.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
