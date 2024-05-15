Thurs 9:40 am | The care and keeping of your Pacific Northwest forests, in "A Forest of Your Own"

The book, "A Forest of Your Own: The Pacific Northwest Handbook of Ecological Forestry," by Seth Zuckerman and Kirk Hanson is a comprehensive guide to all things forest stewardry in the Pacific Northwest, covering topics from enhancing wildlife habitat, to protecting watersheds, to building resilience against forest fires and climate change, and everything in between. Co-author Seth Zuckerman joins the JX to discuss the book and an accompanying event on the topic of ecological forestry June 3, at 7 pm at the Northwest Nature Shop in Ashland.