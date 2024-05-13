© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tues 9:25 | Beaver Scavenger Hunt

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 13, 2024 at 10:35 AM PDT
Waterways under beaver management create vibrant and healthy habitats for wildlife. Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument is partnering with Project Beaver to lead a citizen-scientist project to look for beavers throughout the Monument. They want to find out where the beavers are now and what they are doing. The data gathered during the event will help inform how to increase beaver populations. Project Beaver's Executive Director, Jakob Shockey, and Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, Executive Director, Collete Streight join the JX to discuss the critical roles beavers play in ecosystems and put out a call for all beaver believers to help with the research.

