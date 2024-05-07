Wed 9:25 | The conservationist view of mining plans for Josephine County's Eight Dollar Mountain

Eight Dollar Mountain in the Illinois Valley has features that make it unlike just about anywhere else. On the one hand, it contains potentially valuable minerals. On the other hand, it is home to some rare plants that grow only there. So the plant defenders, including members of the Siskiyou Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, are concerned about the recently announced mining claims covering much of Eight Dollar Mountain's west side.

Kristi Mergenthaler is the stewardship director with Southern Oregon Land Conservancy (SOLC) and leads the stewardship team in monitoring conservation easements and caring for preserves. Dave Garcia is a member of NPSO who recently wrote a letter to the editor of The Daily Courier in Grants Pass about the impacts of nickel mining.

They share their concerns about the the Canadian Company's mining plans, described in a separate interview.