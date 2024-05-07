© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | The conservationist view of mining plans for Josephine County's Eight Dollar Mountain

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 7, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Eight Dollar Mountain Botanical Area
Eight Dollar Mountain Botanical Area

Eight Dollar Mountain in the Illinois Valley has features that make it unlike just about anywhere else. On the one hand, it contains potentially valuable minerals. On the other hand, it is home to some rare plants that grow only there. So the plant defenders, including members of the Siskiyou Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Oregon, are concerned about the recently announced mining claims covering much of Eight Dollar Mountain's west side.

Kristi Mergenthaler is the stewardship director with Southern Oregon Land Conservancy (SOLC) and leads the stewardship team in monitoring conservation easements and caring for preserves. Dave Garcia is a member of NPSO who recently wrote a letter to the editor of The Daily Courier in Grants Pass about the impacts of nickel mining.

They share their concerns about the the Canadian Company's mining plans, described in a separate interview.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team