Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | The Coquille Medford casino plan, and how it came back from the dead

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published May 6, 2024 at 10:03 AM PDT
Coquille Tribe Medford Casino site plan
Coquille Tribe Medford Casino site plan

It's been nearly four years since the federal government said no to the Coquille tribe, denying its request to put a casino on land the tribe owns in South Medford. But the denial did not stick, and the process has resumed.

Why? What would have been a lengthy process involving environmental impact statements and other paperwork was cut short by the earlier denial. And then the Interior Department--under a different president--opted to at least complete the process.

The Coquille proposal for a Medford casino has plenty of opponents, including other tribes with casinos in the I-5 corridor. The Medford City Council, once on the record opposing the casino proposal, is now officially neutral. Councilor Nick Card visits to talk about the view from city hall, and his own position.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California.
