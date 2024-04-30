© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts & Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | While my guitar gently teaches a child to play

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 30, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Check out the website for the Ashland Schools Foundation, and the first picture you see is of students playing music.

Music is an important part of a well-rounded education, and the foundation takes advantage of offers to beef up musical instruction. Like the recent offer from the nonprofit Free Guitars for Kids to provide dozens of guitars and basses to the foundation in Ashland.

And as the name implies, the instruments come for free. We get into the details of the partnership and how the guitars will be used, in a chat with Erica Thompson, ASF Executive Director.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team