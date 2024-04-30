Wed 9:25 | While my guitar gently teaches a child to play

Check out the website for the Ashland Schools Foundation, and the first picture you see is of students playing music.

Music is an important part of a well-rounded education, and the foundation takes advantage of offers to beef up musical instruction. Like the recent offer from the nonprofit Free Guitars for Kids to provide dozens of guitars and basses to the foundation in Ashland.

And as the name implies, the instruments come for free. We get into the details of the partnership and how the guitars will be used, in a chat with Erica Thompson, ASF Executive Director.

