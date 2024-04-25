Celebrating the first-generation college students

If you grow up poor or in a minority/underserved community, your chances of attending college are slimmer than for the general population. Which is why many campuses have federal TRiO Student Support Services programs, geared to help people enroll in college and work up to graduation.

The program helped Ricki Ruiz get through college, and Rep. Ruiz is now a member of the Oregon House.

Rogue Community College President Randy Weber, was also a first-gen student.

Ruiz and Weber are in Ashland for an Oregon TRiO conference, and join SOU President Rick Bailey to talk with the JX about being TRiO and their own first-gen experiences.

