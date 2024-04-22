Tue 9:25 | Dams and diversions inside the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

Just because a chunk of land is protected does not mean it is untouched, pristine wilderness. A great case in point is the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, straddling the state line southeast of Ashland.

There's been plenty of development inside what is now the monument boundary, including the building of dams and other water diversions. John Schuyler, a retired forester, will give a talk on "Plumbing the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument" as part of Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou's Hike and Learn series.

He adds details in a visit to the JX, accompanied by Collette Streight, Executive Director of the Friends group.