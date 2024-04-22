© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Dams and diversions inside the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 22, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Little Hyatt Dam John Schuyler
Little Hyatt Dam John Schuyler

Just because a chunk of land is protected does not mean it is untouched, pristine wilderness. A great case in point is the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument, straddling the state line southeast of Ashland.

There's been plenty of development inside what is now the monument boundary, including the building of dams and other water diversions. John Schuyler, a retired forester, will give a talk on "Plumbing the Cascade-Siskiyou National Monument" as part of Friends of the Cascade-Siskiyou's Hike and Learn series.

He adds details in a visit to the JX, accompanied by Collette Streight, Executive Director of the Friends group.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily news program focused on issues, people and events across Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the program's senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team