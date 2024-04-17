© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:25 | Why it's taking so long to undo discrimination in housing

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 17, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

One week to the day after Martin Luther King, Jr.'s assassination in 1968, the president signed the Fair Housing Act into law. The date is commemorated annually by the naming of April as National Fair Housing Month.

The federal government itself contributed to discrimination and segregation in housing, and it's been a hard legacy to undo. Just how hard is detailed in Richard Rothstein's 2017 book The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America. There's good reason for wanting to forget the history, but we explore it in an extended live conversation with Richard Rothstein.

