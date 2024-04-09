Wed 9:40 | Water quality experts largely unconcerned about heavy Klamath River sediment

The warnings went on for years about the result of turning a series of lakes back into a free-flowing Klamath River: There'd be a LOT of sediment washing downstream. That has proven true, as the reservoirs have been drained and demolition work continues on three dams (one has already been demolished).

Siskiyou County supervisors declared a state of emergency over the sediment in the water, which includes heavy metals that occur naturally in the river bed. Water quality officials with the state of California have pointed out that the muddiest portion of the river is not used untreated for drinking water.

JPR News Director Erik Neumann explores the sediment issue with Matt St. John, an environmental program manager with the North Coast Regional Water Quality Control Board.