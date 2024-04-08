© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
Listen | Discover | Engage a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | The man banished from Oregon for defending the native people

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 8, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Today we might call John Beeson a principled civil rights activist. In his own time, he was called a fanatic and a depraved liar, and a lot worse... because he stuck up for the rights and fair treatment of the native people of Oregon, just as settlers and the U.S. government were pushing them off their long-occupied homelands.
His 1857 book A Plea for the Indians was reprinted in the 1980s, sparking new interest in Beeson and his unusual, and unusually vocal, viewpoint.

Jan Wright, a Rogue Valley historian, wrote her own book on Beeson, Oregon Outcast, and she'll talk about Beeson's life in an upcoming session at the Hannon Library at Southern Oregon University (April 11th). We visit with Jan Wright about Beeson and his way-ahead-of-his-time views.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team