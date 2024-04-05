Mon 9 AM | Snowpack is good, but researchers suggest new ways to measure it

The month of April arrived with snowpack in good shape on both sides of the state line, something of a rarity in recent years. In the Rogue/Umpqua Basin, snowpack checked in at 119% of average for April 1st. Which is cause for celebration, and examination: 119% of WHAT, you might be asking.

The answer currently is snow water equivalent, or SWE. Researchers at Oregon State University recently published their case for a different measurement: snow water storage. Christina Aragon, a PhD student, is principal author of the research, with guidance and assistance from David Hill, Professor of Civil Engineering at OSU.

We bring the two in for an interview to explain how their approach might improve knowledge and planning for water managers and users.