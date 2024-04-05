© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Science & Technology
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | Snowpack is good, but researchers suggest new ways to measure it

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 5, 2024 at 10:30 AM PDT

The month of April arrived with snowpack in good shape on both sides of the state line, something of a rarity in recent years. In the Rogue/Umpqua Basin, snowpack checked in at 119% of average for April 1st. Which is cause for celebration, and examination: 119% of WHAT, you might be asking.

The answer currently is snow water equivalent, or SWE. Researchers at Oregon State University recently published their case for a different measurement: snow water storage. Christina Aragon, a PhD student, is principal author of the research, with guidance and assistance from David Hill, Professor of Civil Engineering at OSU.

We bring the two in for an interview to explain how their approach might improve knowledge and planning for water managers and users.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
