Fri 9:25 | Here, there, and everywhere: barbecue on the road

One of the advantages of warmer weather coming is that it makes it easier--okay, more comfortable--to cook outside.

If you like barbecue, you'll want to hear the latest edition of our Savor podcast. It features a chat with Skye Elder, who has worked at several notable Rogue Valley restaurants, and now focuses on barbecue, and wood-fired barbecue, at Ashland-based Company BBQ. The outfit does catering and pop-up work, including at company barbecues.

Food stylist William Smith, the Savor host, visits with Skye Elder about what makes great barbecue.

