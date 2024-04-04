© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Food and Agriculture
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | Here, there, and everywhere: barbecue on the road

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 4, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

One of the advantages of warmer weather coming is that it makes it easier--okay, more comfortable--to cook outside.

If you like barbecue, you'll want to hear the latest edition of our Savor podcast. It features a chat with Skye Elder, who has worked at several notable Rogue Valley restaurants, and now focuses on barbecue, and wood-fired barbecue, at Ashland-based Company BBQ. The outfit does catering and pop-up work, including at company barbecues.

Food stylist William Smith, the Savor host, visits with Skye Elder about what makes great barbecue.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
