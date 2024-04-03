Wed 9:25 | Underground History's sibling project gets infusion of federal funding

The Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project based at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology has put a lot of work into researching the history of Chinese immigrants in Oregon's past. But the work has been somewhat restricted in scope by funding.

That picture changes a bit with an infusion of $500,000 from thefederal government, courtesy of the recent spending bills and Oregon's two U.S. senators. Chelsea Rose, a longtime JPR partner and host of our Underground History podcast, stops by with news of the grant and how it will expand OCDP.