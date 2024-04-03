© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Underground History's sibling project gets infusion of federal funding

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published April 3, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

The Oregon Chinese Diaspora Project based at the Southern Oregon University Laboratory of Anthropology has put a lot of work into researching the history of Chinese immigrants in Oregon's past. But the work has been somewhat restricted in scope by funding.

That picture changes a bit with an infusion of $500,000 from thefederal government, courtesy of the recent spending bills and Oregon's two U.S. senators. Chelsea Rose, a longtime JPR partner and host of our Underground History podcast, stops by with news of the grant and how it will expand OCDP.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
