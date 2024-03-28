Fri 9:25 | How a fashion-conscious woman landed a modeling contract in her 60s

She wasn't a model, but she looked like one. Ten years ago, Lyn Slater was mistaken for a famous model. She was already into fashion, and the incident led to a persona as The Accidental Icon, Lyn's blog and Instagram presence, and now to a book, How to Be Old: Lessons in Living Boldly from the Accidental Icon.

That's a lot of activity for the latter half of life, and Lyn Slater is Vanessa Finney's guest in a new edition of My Better Half. Oh, and Lyn DID become a model, but has since traded high fashion for overalls. In this interview, we get further details of Lyn's senior adventures and her favorite hashtag, #AgeIsNotAVariable.