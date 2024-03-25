© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Not your typical summer camp: Rogue Girls Fire Camp

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 25, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT
Rogue Girls Fire Camp
/
Look at the ranks of firefighters across the country, and you'll find about nine men for every woman. The male orientation of the field persists, despite efforts to attract more women to firefighting.

Count the summertime Rogue Girls Fire Camp among the efforts to attract females. The camp spends a weekend showing soon-to-be- or recently-adult women what it is like to put on the clothes and pick up the tools and do the work of firefighting.

Retired firefighter/paramedic Jennifer Hadden, a camp organizer and instructor, fills in some of the details about what the free crash course is like.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team