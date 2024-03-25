Tue 9:25 | Not your typical summer camp: Rogue Girls Fire Camp

Look at the ranks of firefighters across the country, and you'll find about nine men for every woman. The male orientation of the field persists, despite efforts to attract more women to firefighting.

Count the summertime Rogue Girls Fire Camp among the efforts to attract females. The camp spends a weekend showing soon-to-be- or recently-adult women what it is like to put on the clothes and pick up the tools and do the work of firefighting.

Retired firefighter/paramedic Jennifer Hadden, a camp organizer and instructor, fills in some of the details about what the free crash course is like.

