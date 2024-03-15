© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Get over the 'Granny' stuff: the case for older women to have outdoor adventures

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM PDT

Google the phrase "grandma climbs mountain" and notice how many different stories you get. It's a big deal when an older woman takes on a big outdoor adventure. Should it be? Author Caroline Paul thinks more women in their later years should be seeking adventures off the couch and out of the house.

Paul gives plenty of examples of women who do, in her book Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking―How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age. Paul, who has family in Ashland, gives a couple of local examples, including her mother. We visit with the author about what it takes to get older women to think of themselves as adventurous outdoors.

P.S. Bloomsbury Books in Ashland set up a live session at the Ashland Library for Caroline Paul, Monday March 18th at 7 PM.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
