Mon 9:25 | Get over the 'Granny' stuff: the case for older women to have outdoor adventures

Google the phrase "grandma climbs mountain" and notice how many different stories you get. It's a big deal when an older woman takes on a big outdoor adventure. Should it be? Author Caroline Paul thinks more women in their later years should be seeking adventures off the couch and out of the house.

Paul gives plenty of examples of women who do, in her book Tough Broad: From Boogie Boarding to Wing Walking―How Outdoor Adventure Improves Our Lives as We Age. Paul, who has family in Ashland, gives a couple of local examples, including her mother. We visit with the author about what it takes to get older women to think of themselves as adventurous outdoors.

P.S. Bloomsbury Books in Ashland set up a live session at the Ashland Library for Caroline Paul, Monday March 18th at 7 PM.