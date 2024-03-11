© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Rogue Valley baroque concerts highlight women composers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 11, 2024 at 2:40 PM PDT

Just about anyone with a mild knowledge of baroque music can name the big composers from that period: Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, et al. But there are plenty of other names from that time, and some of them are the names of women. Leonora Duarte or Wilhelmine von Bayreuth, anyone?

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra will highlight these and other women composers from the 17th and 18th centuries in concerts coming to Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland this week (March 15-17). We get a preview from JBO's Abigail Mace and Nancie Linn Shaw.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
