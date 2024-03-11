Tue 9:40 | Rogue Valley baroque concerts highlight women composers

Just about anyone with a mild knowledge of baroque music can name the big composers from that period: Bach, Handel, Vivaldi, et al. But there are plenty of other names from that time, and some of them are the names of women. Leonora Duarte or Wilhelmine von Bayreuth, anyone?

Jefferson Baroque Orchestra will highlight these and other women composers from the 17th and 18th centuries in concerts coming to Medford, Grants Pass, and Ashland this week (March 15-17). We get a preview from JBO's Abigail Mace and Nancie Linn Shaw.