Wed 9 AM | Brookings center for homeless people lands major grant for new HQ

Homelessness is an issue across Oregon, from vast Portland to tiny Brookings. While much attention from state government on down focuses on Portland, efforts in Brookings just got a boost.

AllCare Health, a coordinated care organization--Medicaid provider--in Southwest Oregon gave a big grant to Brookings CORE Response. The grant is meant to help move the Peer House navigation center for homeless people into larger quarters.

We get a rundown of the grant and its impact in a visit with Jennifer Gustafson, Community Engagement Director for AllCare Health.