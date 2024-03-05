© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Brookings center for homeless people lands major grant for new HQ

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published March 5, 2024 at 10:22 AM PST

Homelessness is an issue across Oregon, from vast Portland to tiny Brookings. While much attention from state government on down focuses on Portland, efforts in Brookings just got a boost.

AllCare Health, a coordinated care organization--Medicaid provider--in Southwest Oregon gave a big grant to Brookings CORE Response. The grant is meant to help move the Peer House navigation center for homeless people into larger quarters.

We get a rundown of the grant and its impact in a visit with Jennifer Gustafson, Community Engagement Director for AllCare Health.

