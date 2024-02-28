© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Advice to family pets offered by a pair of Ashland columnists

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 28, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Advice columns have been standard fare in newspapers for a long time now. Columns written by and for pets, not so much. But the "Ask Strider" feature in Ashland.news purports to come direct from a former street dog named Strider. Since Strider can't talk--and we suspect he does no writing--we invited his owner, Ashland author/publisher Tod Davies in to discuss dog advice and issues.

And just so no one can claim dog-scrimination, we also invited Midge Raymond, another Ashland author and publisher, to talk about her forthcoming column for feline family members, "Catty Corner." Midge will talk about current issues getting cats adopted in Jackson County.

