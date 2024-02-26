Tue 9 AM | From Klan to dawn: the birth of Ashland Sunrise Project

If you've heard the phrase "sundown town," you know it is a grim term, indicating a white community which would not tolerate the presence of Black people in town after sundown. Our region had several of them in decades past, and some of those towns are determined to flip the script.

A group of Ashlanders recently kicked off the Ashland Sunrise Project. You can see the significance of the name: to be the inverse of a sundown town, a place that welcomes people of all colors.

Taylor Stewart, the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project, assists with this and other projects to help communities overcome racism. He visits with details of the work in towns across Oregon.