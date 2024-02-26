© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | From Klan to dawn: the birth of Ashland Sunrise Project

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

If you've heard the phrase "sundown town," you know it is a grim term, indicating a white community which would not tolerate the presence of Black people in town after sundown. Our region had several of them in decades past, and some of those towns are determined to flip the script.

A group of Ashlanders recently kicked off the Ashland Sunrise Project. You can see the significance of the name: to be the inverse of a sundown town, a place that welcomes people of all colors.

Taylor Stewart, the founder of the Oregon Remembrance Project, assists with this and other projects to help communities overcome racism. He visits with details of the work in towns across Oregon.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
