Tue 9:25 | The other mad-March competition: Oregon Battle of the Books

Schools compete against each other all the time, and it's the athletic competitions that tend to get the headlines. But Oregon offers a competition that doesn't require swinging a bat or shooting a three-point basket: Oregon Battle of the Books.

Call it OBOB for short. Students across the state take part, by reading books from a list provided by OBOB HQ, and answering questions about those books--like on a game show--in head-to-head battles. Championship season is coming up, with battles coming up in March, leading up to the State Championship in Salem in the middle of April.

Jon Buckley, a 5th grade teacher at Rogue River Elementary School, is the OBOB coordinator his school district, and our guide to understanding the many features of OBOB.