Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | The other mad-March competition: Oregon Battle of the Books

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 26, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

Schools compete against each other all the time, and it's the athletic competitions that tend to get the headlines. But Oregon offers a competition that doesn't require swinging a bat or shooting a three-point basket: Oregon Battle of the Books.

Call it OBOB for short. Students across the state take part, by reading books from a list provided by OBOB HQ, and answering questions about those books--like on a game show--in head-to-head battles. Championship season is coming up, with battles coming up in March, leading up to the State Championship in Salem in the middle of April.

Jon Buckley, a 5th grade teacher at Rogue River Elementary School, is the OBOB coordinator his school district, and our guide to understanding the many features of OBOB.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
