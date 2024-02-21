Thu 9:40 | Black logging history and Bigfoot explored at Bend's High Desert Museum

Black History Month gives all of us a chance to look at the stories behind the history books, the stories we did not all learn when we were getting our basic education in history.

Example: Maxville, a now-extinct logging town in Northeastern Oregon. It was a town with a significant--and largely segregated--Black population. Bend's High Desert Museum is currently displaying an exhibition on Maxville, provided by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center.

And opening soon at HDM is an exploration of theSasquatchstory through an indigenous lens; the Sasquatch/Bigfoot stories did not start with white settlers. We entertain two guests from the High Desert Museum, Natural History Curator Hayley Brazier and Heidi Hagemeier, Director of Communications and Visitor Experience.

