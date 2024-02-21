© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Black logging history and Bigfoot explored at Bend's High Desert Museum

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 21, 2024 at 9:37 AM PST

Black History Month gives all of us a chance to look at the stories behind the history books, the stories we did not all learn when we were getting our basic education in history.

Example: Maxville, a now-extinct logging town in Northeastern Oregon. It was a town with a significant--and largely segregated--Black population. Bend's High Desert Museum is currently displaying an exhibition on Maxville, provided by the Maxville Heritage Interpretive Center.

And opening soon at HDM is an exploration of theSasquatchstory through an indigenous lens; the Sasquatch/Bigfoot stories did not start with white settlers. We entertain two guests from the High Desert Museum, Natural History Curator Hayley Brazier and Heidi Hagemeier, Director of Communications and Visitor Experience.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
