Fri 9:25 | The nonprofit that provides help and hope to healthcare workers

The pandemic made many of us aware of the mental health needs of healthcare workers, who get a steady diet of human suffering in their daily work. The nonprofit Project Hope responds to the world's hot spots, places like Gaza and Ukraine, assisting healthcare workers in treating the wounded and ill.

The work also includes seeing to the mental health needs of healthcare workers in those places. We learn more in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our joint podcast with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Oregon chapter.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO visits with Rawan Hamadeh, who surveys the current situation, and the expected greater need for Project Hope's services in the future.