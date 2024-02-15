© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Health and Medicine
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:25 | The nonprofit that provides help and hope to healthcare workers

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 15, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

The pandemic made many of us aware of the mental health needs of healthcare workers, who get a steady diet of human suffering in their daily work. The nonprofit Project Hope responds to the world's hot spots, places like Gaza and Ukraine, assisting healthcare workers in treating the wounded and ill.

The work also includes seeing to the mental health needs of healthcare workers in those places. We learn more in the latest edition of Mental Health Matters, our joint podcast with the National Alliance on Mental Illness, Southern Oregon chapter.

Andra Hollenbeck of NAMI-SO visits with Rawan Hamadeh, who surveys the current situation, and the expected greater need for Project Hope's services in the future.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team