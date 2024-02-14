© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Science & Technology
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Oregon scientists join letter calling for immediate moratorium on federal old growth logging

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 14, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

The White House under President Biden has signaled serious interest in mature and old growth (MOG) forests. Now a group of scientists want the interest to get even more serious; they have signed a letter to Biden asking him to issue an executive order declaring an immediate moratorium on logging in MOG forests on federal land.

The letter is short, but the signatures go on for several pages: more than 200 scientists signed on. Rogue Valley scientist Dominick DellaSala put his name to it. He and Oregon State University Professor Emeritus Beverly Law talk to the JX about their personal reasons for signing, and the larger issues in seeking an end to old growth logging.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
