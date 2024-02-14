Thu 9:40 | Oregon scientists join letter calling for immediate moratorium on federal old growth logging

The White House under President Biden has signaled serious interest in mature and old growth (MOG) forests. Now a group of scientists want the interest to get even more serious; they have signed a letter to Biden asking him to issue an executive order declaring an immediate moratorium on logging in MOG forests on federal land.

The letter is short, but the signatures go on for several pages: more than 200 scientists signed on. Rogue Valley scientist Dominick DellaSala put his name to it. He and Oregon State University Professor Emeritus Beverly Law talk to the JX about their personal reasons for signing, and the larger issues in seeking an end to old growth logging.