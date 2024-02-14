Thu 9:25 | Oregon Tech lands major grant to boost training of mental health professionals

There is a lot of talk at the moment about improving mental healthcare in the region, and plenty of money and effort being spent on that improvement. The Oregon Health Authority recently awarded a grant of more than $600,000 to Oregon Institute of Technology, targeted to adding people to the mental healthcare workforce.

The grant helps support OIT students working toward master's degrees in either Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) or Marriage and Family Therapy (MFT). OIT runs an ABA clinic in Klamath Falls, the only one of its kind in a 75-mile radius. Dr. Dawn Bailey runs the clinic and visits the JX to talk about its workings, and how the grant assists those.