History
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9 AM | Hearts for St. Valentine and birthday candles for Oregon

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 13, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

The usual celebrations of February 14th involve hearts and flowers and chocolates. But there's another thing to celebrate on the date, and that is the birthday of the state of Oregon. Oregon joined the union on Valentine's Day 1859, only to watch the union splinter just two years later.

Things smoothed out after the tumultuous early years, but not entirely. Oregon Historical Society, based in Portland, both observes the birthday and acknowledges some of the wartier parts of Oregon's complexion through the years. OHS offers free admission to its museum on February 14th, and several other events as well.

OHS Executive Director Kerry Tymchuk visits once again, to share details.

The Jefferson Exchange
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
