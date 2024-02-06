© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | FTC puts out seasonal reminders to beware of identify theft

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published February 6, 2024 at 10:02 AM PST

Everybody cheers for the computer hackers in the movies, when they're the ones who thwart some evil plot. But nobody cheers for the people who commit identity theft, and in the non-movie world, there are lots of them around. Even if you have not been a victim of ID theft, there's a good chance you know someone who is.

That's why the Federal Trade Commission--FTC--created the one-stop website identitytheft.gov, so people can move quickly when they discover fraud has been committed. FTC staffers Ken Abbe and Breena Roos talk to us about steps to take both in prevention and in response.

