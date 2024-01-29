Tue 9:40 | Well-traveled Williams filmmaker talks about the draw of Pipe Fork Creek

Kevin Peer calls the Williams area home these days, but he's seen a lot of the world. That's part of the job description when you work for National Geographic TV. Like a lot of Williams-area residents, he has taken an interest in the beauty and clear water of Pipe Fork Creek.

Some of the area around it faces potential timber cutting, if Josephine County leaders opt not to sell a piece of county land. Peer took his camera and shot a movie Pristine Waters, completed in early 2021. He talks to us about the appeal of Pipe Fork, and some of the other places in the world that caught and held his eye.