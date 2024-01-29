© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Well-traveled Williams filmmaker talks about the draw of Pipe Fork Creek

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 29, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST

Kevin Peer calls the Williams area home these days, but he's seen a lot of the world. That's part of the job description when you work for National Geographic TV. Like a lot of Williams-area residents, he has taken an interest in the beauty and clear water of Pipe Fork Creek.

Some of the area around it faces potential timber cutting, if Josephine County leaders opt not to sell a piece of county land. Peer took his camera and shot a movie Pristine Waters, completed in early 2021. He talks to us about the appeal of Pipe Fork, and some of the other places in the world that caught and held his eye.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
