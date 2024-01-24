Thu 9 AM | Back to basics: Why we keep coming back to phonics to teach reading

It's been almost 70 years since a major book criticized the way reading is often taught in our country's schools. "Why Johnny Can't Read" made a big splash in 1955, but its advocacy for a return to phonics training--sounding out words--didn't stick.

The phonics-based approach is enjoying a resurgence at the moment, as the heart of the "science of reading." It is the basic principle being used to teach teachers how to get children to read. Our Education Week continues with a visit with the head of theReading Clinic at Eastern Oregon University. Ronda Fritz talks about her own journey in teaching reading skills, and how she helps create new generations of teachers.