Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Back to basics: Why we keep coming back to phonics to teach reading

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 24, 2024 at 10:03 AM PST

It's been almost 70 years since a major book criticized the way reading is often taught in our country's schools. "Why Johnny Can't Read" made a big splash in 1955, but its advocacy for a return to phonics training--sounding out words--didn't stick.

The phonics-based approach is enjoying a resurgence at the moment, as the heart of the "science of reading." It is the basic principle being used to teach teachers how to get children to read. Our Education Week continues with a visit with the head of theReading Clinic at Eastern Oregon University. Ronda Fritz talks about her own journey in teaching reading skills, and how she helps create new generations of teachers.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
