Fri 9:40 | Former Oregon Poet Laureate Lawson Inada adds to his awards

Lawson Inada has won many awards for his poetry, and served a period as Oregon Poet Laureate. But the retired Southern Oregon University professor now has another award for his shelf: the SOU President's Medal.

The January honorees are a notable bunch: in addition to Inada, medals also went to the artist Betty LaDuke and linguist Grace Tapp Kocks (“Señora Chela” to SOU people). JPR's Jane Vaughan just had the pleasure of meeting Lawson Inada for the first time, and we share their interview here.