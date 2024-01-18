© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Music, Arts and Culture
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Fri 9:40 | Former Oregon Poet Laureate Lawson Inada adds to his awards

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 18, 2024 at 10:01 AM PST
Statesman Journal

Lawson Inada has won many awards for his poetry, and served a period as Oregon Poet Laureate. But the retired Southern Oregon University professor now has another award for his shelf: the SOU President's Medal.

The January honorees are a notable bunch: in addition to Inada, medals also went to the artist Betty LaDuke and linguist Grace Tapp Kocks (“Señora Chela” to SOU people). JPR's Jane Vaughan just had the pleasure of meeting Lawson Inada for the first time, and we share their interview here.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team