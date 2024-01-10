Thu 9:40 | Jackson County Sheriff weighs in on whether Measure 110's drug approach has a future

Ballot Measure 110 passed by a wide margin in Oregon, with big hopes for changing the way society handles drugs and addiction. The reality has dampened much of that hope, with no penalties for simple drug possession, and fewer people than planned seeking drug treatment after getting ticketed for possession.

The drug treatment community urges a "stay the course" approach, pointing out the law has not been in full effect for even three years yet. The view is a bit different from the law enforcement side, which has fewer options when faced with people taking drugs in public, and the ongoing need to respond to calls fueled by drug use.

Nate Sickler is the Jackson County Sheriff, charged with rural law enforcement and the job of running the only jail in the county. We get Sheriff Sickler's take on Measure 110 and if it can be useful in any form.