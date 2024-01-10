© 2024 | Jefferson Public Radio
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9:40 | Jackson County Sheriff weighs in on whether Measure 110's drug approach has a future

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published January 10, 2024 at 10:24 AM PST

Ballot Measure 110 passed by a wide margin in Oregon, with big hopes for changing the way society handles drugs and addiction. The reality has dampened much of that hope, with no penalties for simple drug possession, and fewer people than planned seeking drug treatment after getting ticketed for possession.

The drug treatment community urges a "stay the course" approach, pointing out the law has not been in full effect for even three years yet. The view is a bit different from the law enforcement side, which has fewer options when faced with people taking drugs in public, and the ongoing need to respond to calls fueled by drug use.

Nate Sickler is the Jackson County Sheriff, charged with rural law enforcement and the job of running the only jail in the county. We get Sheriff Sickler's take on Measure 110 and if it can be useful in any form.

The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
