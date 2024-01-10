Thu 9:25 | Western Cascades burned more frequently in centuries past, research shows

It is taken as a given now, that forests that burn less severely if they burn more frequently. But scientists are expressing some surprise at what they found studying the western slope of the Cascades in Oregon: fire at much more frequent intervals than previously thought.

Two major points are suggested by the data, obtained from tree rings: 1) Native people used fire frequently to manage the land, and 2) large, wind-driven fires like those in 2020 were rare. James Johnston, a researcher in the Oregon State University College of Forestry, is the lead author on the recently-published study. He joins us to unpack the facts and what they seem to indicate.