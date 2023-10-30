Tue 9:40 | The shears or the poisonous flowers? Gardener and writer explores recurrence of gardens in murder mysteries
What's the thing that people shout at movie screens while watching horror movies? Maybe "don't go in the basement!"? We might want to add the garden to that list, because a fair number of murder mysteries involve people meeting their demise from some harmless-looking flower growing nearby.
Marta McDowell, who is both a writer and a gardener, has explored literary gardens in several books now. She adds to the pile with a work on the death-and-gardening theme, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. We could not resist a chance to talk about the subject matter of the book with the author, on Halloween Day itself.