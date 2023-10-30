© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Education
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | The shears or the poisonous flowers? Gardener and writer explores recurrence of gardens in murder mysteries

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 30, 2023 at 12:01 PM PDT

What's the thing that people shout at movie screens while watching horror movies? Maybe "don't go in the basement!"? We might want to add the garden to that list, because a fair number of murder mysteries involve people meeting their demise from some harmless-looking flower growing nearby.

Marta McDowell, who is both a writer and a gardener, has explored literary gardens in several books now. She adds to the pile with a work on the death-and-gardening theme, Gardening Can Be Murder: How Poisonous Poppies, Sinister Shovels, and Grim Gardens Have Inspired Mystery Writers. We could not resist a chance to talk about the subject matter of the book with the author, on Halloween Day itself.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team