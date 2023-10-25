War coverage tops the agenda in the return of our media podcast
The world is talking about Israel and the Palestinians nearly non-stop of late. Reporters are attempting to cover the situation without endangering their own lives, and there's been some ebb-and-flow in the coverage. The media end of things is where our Signals & Noise podcast lives.
Our regular panelists return, Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein from Cal Poly-Humboldt and Chris Lucas from Southern Oregon University. We resume our conversations about media coverage and fairness, and the major happenings in the media of late.
Both panelists submit a "Pick Three" of top media choices of the moment:
-Jessie-
1) News outlets with different perspectives - variety is important in the current media landscape
2) PolitiFact -- fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others on its Truth-O-Meter.
3) Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio
-Chris-
1) Deadloch, a mystery/comedy on Prime Video
2) Alan Alda's Clear+Vivid podcast
3) The Pigeon Tunnel, about John le Carré, on Apple TV+