The Jefferson Exchange

War coverage tops the agenda in the return of our media podcast

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 25, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The world is talking about Israel and the Palestinians nearly non-stop of late. Reporters are attempting to cover the situation without endangering their own lives, and there's been some ebb-and-flow in the coverage. The media end of things is where our Signals & Noise podcast lives.

Our regular panelists return, Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein from Cal Poly-Humboldt and Chris Lucas from Southern Oregon University. We resume our conversations about media coverage and fairness, and the major happenings in the media of late.

Both panelists submit a "Pick Three" of top media choices of the moment:

-Jessie-

1) News outlets with different perspectives - variety is important in the current media landscape

2) PolitiFact -- fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others on its Truth-O-Meter.

3) Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio

-Chris-

1) Deadloch, a mystery/comedy on Prime Video

2) Alan Alda's Clear+Vivid podcast

3) The Pigeon Tunnel, about John le Carré, on Apple TV+

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
