War coverage tops the agenda in the return of our media podcast

The world is talking about Israel and the Palestinians nearly non-stop of late. Reporters are attempting to cover the situation without endangering their own lives, and there's been some ebb-and-flow in the coverage. The media end of things is where our Signals & Noise podcast lives.

Our regular panelists return, Jessie Cretser-Hartenstein from Cal Poly-Humboldt and Chris Lucas from Southern Oregon University. We resume our conversations about media coverage and fairness, and the major happenings in the media of late.

Both panelists submit a "Pick Three" of top media choices of the moment:

-Jessie-

1) News outlets with different perspectives - variety is important in the current media landscape

2) PolitiFact -- fact-checking website that rates the accuracy of claims by elected officials and others on its Truth-O-Meter.

3) Love and Lemons Simple Feel Good Food by Jeanine Donofrio

-Chris-

1) Deadloch, a mystery/comedy on Prime Video

2) Alan Alda's Clear+Vivid podcast

3) The Pigeon Tunnel, about John le Carré, on Apple TV+