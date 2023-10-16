© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Race and Ethnicity
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | The regular dialogue between police and the Rogue Valley Black community

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 16, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

It's a rare city where the police department has a light and friendly relationship with the local Black community. Raw numbers alone show how much more often Black people are stopped by police, and the abuses go far beyond the numbers.

One of the region's Black-run organizations, BASE Southern Oregon, set up a police liaison committee to keep an ongoing dialogue between the Black community in Jackson County and several of the police agencies. The Jackson County Sheriff has signed on, along with the police chiefs of Medford, Ashland, and Central Point.

Karla Narcesse chairs the committee and joins us for an interview.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team