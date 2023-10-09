Tue 9:25 | Medicare creates issues for patients seeking new Alzheimer's therapies

The federal government is moving right along with approving new methods to treat Alzheimer's disease. One part of the federal government, anyway, and that's the FDA, the Food and Drug Administration. But another part of the federal government--Medicare--is not moving in step with the FDA, and is limiting insurance coverage for the new therapies.

Dr. Kenneth Thorpe, a professor at Emory University and chair of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease, has been watching the developments. He joins us with details on what has happened so far... and what has not happened.