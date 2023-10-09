© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Medicare creates issues for patients seeking new Alzheimer's therapies

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 9, 2023 at 10:21 AM PDT

The federal government is moving right along with approving new methods to treat Alzheimer's disease. One part of the federal government, anyway, and that's the FDA, the Food and Drug Administration. But another part of the federal government--Medicare--is not moving in step with the FDA, and is limiting insurance coverage for the new therapies.

Dr. Kenneth Thorpe, a professor at Emory University and chair of the Partnership to Fight Chronic Disease, has been watching the developments. He joins us with details on what has happened so far... and what has not happened.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
