© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Outdoors, Leisure and Sports
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9 AM | Preparations underway for SO Pride celebration

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:18 AM PDT

Pride knows no season, or something like that. Much of the country celebrates Pride Month, honoring LGBTQ+ people, in June, for historical reasons. But there are many regional variations, including the holding of Southern Oregon Pride, or SOPride, on the first full weekend of October in Ashland.

The big event, a parade, is Saturday, but events stretch from Thursday to Sunday, celebrating people being who they truly are. Two guests join us to give perspective: Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor Darryl Simera, from the cast of "Rent," and Emily Simon from Ashland's Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee, who lived through the time the play covers.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team