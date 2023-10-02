Tue 9 AM | Preparations underway for SO Pride celebration

Pride knows no season, or something like that. Much of the country celebrates Pride Month, honoring LGBTQ+ people, in June, for historical reasons. But there are many regional variations, including the holding of Southern Oregon Pride, or SOPride, on the first full weekend of October in Ashland.

The big event, a parade, is Saturday, but events stretch from Thursday to Sunday, celebrating people being who they truly are. Two guests join us to give perspective: Oregon Shakespeare Festival actor Darryl Simera, from the cast of "Rent," and Emily Simon from Ashland's Social Equity and Racial Justice Advisory Committee, who lived through the time the play covers.