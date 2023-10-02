Tue 9:40 | Dolly Parton plays literary Santa Claus in Jackson County

Dolly Parton loves to sing, but she also loves to read, and loves to encourage children to read as well. So for several years now, she's offered free books to kids around the country, up to age five.

Jackson County got into the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program this year, with an assist from the United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon. We get some particulars on obtaining the books and getting them to kids, from LeAnn Mobley, URCSO President, and Kari May, the Executive Director of Jackson County Library Services.

