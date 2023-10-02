© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Education
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:40 | Dolly Parton plays literary Santa Claus in Jackson County

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published October 2, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Dolly Parton loves to sing, but she also loves to read, and loves to encourage children to read as well. So for several years now, she's offered free books to kids around the country, up to age five.

Jackson County got into the Dolly Parton Imagination Library program this year, with an assist from the United Rotary Clubs of Southern Oregon. We get some particulars on obtaining the books and getting them to kids, from LeAnn Mobley, URCSO President, and Kari May, the Executive Director of Jackson County Library Services.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
