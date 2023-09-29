Mon 9 AM | California lower house sets out a Transgender History Month

State legislatures across the country spent a fair amount of time on legislation affecting transgender people this year. By one count, anti-trans legislation has been introduced in 49 states (Delaware was the lone exception).

California flipped things around in the state Assembly, passing a resolution declaring the month of August--starting next year--Transgender History Month. We talk about the reasons for the bill, and its effects, with sponsor Matt Haney, and with Honey Mahogany, who chairs the Democratic Party in San Francisco and is the founder of that city's Transgender District.

