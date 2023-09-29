© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9 AM | California lower house sets out a Transgender History Month

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 29, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

State legislatures across the country spent a fair amount of time on legislation affecting transgender people this year. By one count, anti-trans legislation has been introduced in 49 states (Delaware was the lone exception).

California flipped things around in the state Assembly, passing a resolution declaring the month of August--starting next year--Transgender History Month. We talk about the reasons for the bill, and its effects, with sponsor Matt Haney, and with Honey Mahogany, who chairs the Democratic Party in San Francisco and is the founder of that city's Transgender District.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
