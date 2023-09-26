Wed 9 AM | On the other end of the line: who answers 911 calls in Jackson County

All you know when you phone 911 is that you need help, and someone there can send it. We expand the knowledge in a visit with two of the leaders of Emergency Communications of Southern Oregon, ECSO. It handles 911 calls and dispatches most emergency agencies in Jackson County and in Crater Lake National Park.

We hear how 911 works, how new bond funding can improve the system, and what else is coming down the road, as we sit with Director Tim Doney and Operations Manager Kevin Harris.

