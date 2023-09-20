Thu 9 AM | Humboldt County crafts a new ordinance for vacation rental homes

The video ads for vacation rental homes show happy families enjoying vacations together. Short-term rentals do provide that, and give a potential boost to tourism. But having homes rent for week-or-month cycles takes them out of the permanent housing stock, and neighbors are not always happy to have temporary residents coming and going.

Humboldt County is at work drafting a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals, after the old one expired in July. The county took input at a set of public meetings and put out a new draft in Mid-September. John Ford, the Director of Humboldt County Planning & Building, checks in to discuss the next steps.

