© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Humboldt County crafts a new ordinance for vacation rental homes

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 20, 2023 at 10:01 AM PDT

The video ads for vacation rental homes show happy families enjoying vacations together. Short-term rentals do provide that, and give a potential boost to tourism. But having homes rent for week-or-month cycles takes them out of the permanent housing stock, and neighbors are not always happy to have temporary residents coming and going.

Humboldt County is at work drafting a new ordinance regulating short-term rentals, after the old one expired in July. The county took input at a set of public meetings and put out a new draft in Mid-September. John Ford, the Director of Humboldt County Planning & Building, checks in to discuss the next steps.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team