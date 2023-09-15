© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Southern Oregon University
1250 Siskiyou Blvd.
Ashland, OR 97520
541.552.6301 | 800.782.6191
a service of Southern Oregon University
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
History
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Mon 9:25 | Former Ashland political scientist shares stories from Oregon's rich political history in new book

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 15, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Either snow in winter or fire in summer is capable of closing the main route across the state line, Interstate Five at Siskiyou Summit. But have you heard the story about people deliberately blowing up the pass, to cut the Rogue Valley off from the outside world? It didn't happen, but that's one of many conspiracy theories political scientist Bill Meulemans heard in decades of examining Oregon's political trends.

He could probably have written a library, but he crammed some highlights into a single book, Dynamiting the Siskiyou Pass: And Other Short Stories from Oregon and Beyond. Bill Meulemans returned to Ashland for a fond--and occasionally troubling--look back at political trends and people from Oregon's last 60 years.

Tags
The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
Stay Connected
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
See stories by The Jefferson Exchange Team