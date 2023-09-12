© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wed 9:25 | Nurturing nature on National Public Lands Day, September 23rd

Published September 12, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Fall arrives--whether the weather shows it or not--on September 23rd, a Saturday. And so this year the season arrives on National Public Lands Day, a day to celebrate and nurture the natural spaces we share. It is the 30th such day, an event created by the National Environmental Education Foundation (NEEF). How to mark the day in your neck of the woods? Jeanine Moy, the Program Director at the Vesper Meadow Education Program, joins us with some ideas. https://www.neefusa.org/what-we-do/conservation/national-public-lands-day https://www.vespermeadow.org/

