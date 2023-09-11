© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Wildfire
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Tue 9:25 | Fire-prone or fire adapted? Ashland city leaders urge proper preparation

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published September 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The wind was just blowing in the wrong direction for Talent and Phoenix in the Almeda Drive fire in 2020. The wind carried the fire into those towns, and away from Ashland. Ashland has had several close calls with big fires, and the city continues to beat the drum for people to get up to speed and up to date on fire resistant landscaping, home hardening, and other elements of living in a fire-prone area.

Brian Hendrix is the Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator for the city. He visits with details of the work and the areas of greatest need. Kelly Burns, Ashland's Emergency Management Coordinator, talks about evacuation and other subjects in his domain.

The Jefferson Exchange JX Next
The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
