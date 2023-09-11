Tue 9:25 | Fire-prone or fire adapted? Ashland city leaders urge proper preparation

The wind was just blowing in the wrong direction for Talent and Phoenix in the Almeda Drive fire in 2020. The wind carried the fire into those towns, and away from Ashland. Ashland has had several close calls with big fires, and the city continues to beat the drum for people to get up to speed and up to date on fire resistant landscaping, home hardening, and other elements of living in a fire-prone area.

Brian Hendrix is the Fire Adapted Communities Coordinator for the city. He visits with details of the work and the areas of greatest need. Kelly Burns, Ashland's Emergency Management Coordinator, talks about evacuation and other subjects in his domain.

