The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Historic Jacksonville (the organization) tells the story of Historic Jacksonville (the town)

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 30, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

Jacksonville just can't help talking about its history: there's a lot of it still standing. The downtown looks like it was frozen in the 1880s, and has been declared a National Historic Landmark. Historic Jacksonville, Inc. helps preserve the history and tells the stories of the past.

The events change as summer comes to a close, but they do continue into the autumn, including a "Haunted History Tour" of the small city. Carolyn Kingsnorth is the President of Historic Jacksonville, and our guide to the history and the telling of it in town.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
