Thu 9 AM | Historic Jacksonville (the organization) tells the story of Historic Jacksonville (the town)

Jacksonville just can't help talking about its history: there's a lot of it still standing. The downtown looks like it was frozen in the 1880s, and has been declared a National Historic Landmark. Historic Jacksonville, Inc. helps preserve the history and tells the stories of the past.

The events change as summer comes to a close, but they do continue into the autumn, including a "Haunted History Tour" of the small city. Carolyn Kingsnorth is the President of Historic Jacksonville, and our guide to the history and the telling of it in town.