Fri 9 AM | Hot and sweaty and even burning: the stories of the week, in The Debrief

Nature turned up the thermostat in the region this week. Medford set a new temperature record for the day on Monday, and subsequent days were only slightly cooler. With high heat came the openings of cooling shelters, and lightning that started new fires. So the weather and its effects certainly made news this week. And it got some government leaders thinking in terms of shelter needs for future emergencies.

These items and more get a second look when JPR reporters gather for The Debrief, our weekly discussion of covering the news. News Director Erik Neumann visits with some combination of reporters Jane Vaughan, Ella Hutcherson, and Roman Battaglia.

