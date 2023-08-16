© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Thu 9:25 | Shakespeare and Cervantes performed by young bilingual actors at Medford theater

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 16, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

Call it CTP Kids or CTP Niños; it answers to both. Collaborative Theatre Project in Medford runs theater workshops for young people who have not had much theater experience. Workshops are conducted in both English and Spanish, and so are the plays the young actors present when the workshops conclude.

The plays are shortened for young attention spans, so even Shakespeare's "The Comedy of Errors" ("La Comedia De Los Errores") comes in well under an hour. A grant from the Pacific Power Foundation helped subsidize CTP Kids/CTP Niños this year.

Program Director Steven Dominguez visits with the JX to describe the program.

