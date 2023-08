A couple of lingering fires continued making news this week, but politics keep flaring up here in the late summer. Politics and Postal Service doings.

So we have a few things to talk about in the latest edition of The Debrief, in which JPR reporters assemble for a look back at the week's work.

News Director Erik Neumann tees things up, with some combination of reporters Roman Battaglia, Jane Vaughan, and Ella Hutcherson.