The Jefferson Exchange

Thu 9 AM | Forest Service retirees speak in defense of firefighting tanker planes

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published August 9, 2023 at 10:03 AM PDT

When wildfires break out, one of the first tools is still the air tanker, dropping tons of red fire retardant into the path of the fire. The U.S. Forest Service is seeking a permit to use the red slurry under the Clean Water Act, the result of a lawsuit filed against the agency by Forest Service Employees for Environmental Ethics.

We recently spoke to the organization's leader about the dangers of fire retardant, especially to waterways. Here we get a defense of the tactic from the National Association of Forest Service Retirees. w Steve Ellis is the board chair of NAFSR and our guest, giving us an extended defense of the tanker planes and their payloads in firefighting.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California. Angela Decker is the senior producer, Charlie Zimmermann is the assistant producer, and Geoffrey Riley hosts the show.
