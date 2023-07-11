© 2023 | Jefferson Public Radio
Politics & Government
jx logo 2023.jpg
The Jefferson Exchange

Wed 9:25 | Oregon State University looks for a pathway to diversity after Supreme Court ruling

By The Jefferson Exchange Team
Published July 11, 2023 at 10:02 AM PDT

The decision documents from the Supreme Court run for 237 pages. But the effect can be stated briefly: affirmative action as we have known it in our universities is dead. SCOTUS said race and ethnicity cannot be used as part of the process of choosing students to enter an institution of higher learning.

Universities have been responding with dismay to the ruling, including Oregon State University. OSU's president, like many others, restated a commitment to diversity on campus. We explore the commitment and the more limited options for realizing it, in a chat with Scott Vignos, Vice President of OSU and Chief Diversity Officer there.

The Jefferson Exchange Team
The Jefferson Exchange is Jefferson Public Radio's daily talk show focused on news and interests across our region of Southern Oregon and Northern California.
